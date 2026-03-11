I can still recall when reports emerged that Nintendo was creating a dual-screen handheld, and some people started posting memes of monstrous, multi-screened devices to poke fun at the concept.

Despite the initial scepticism, it's fair to say that the DS delivered on its promise, with many games making excellent use of the dual-screen setup to present maps, inventory information and more.

We've recently seen this approach embraced by emulation hardware manufacturers such as AYANEO, Anbernic, and AYN, but a new tool promises to bring a "Nintendo DS-style experience" to any emulator.

"EmuLnk connects to emulators over UDP, reads game memory in real time, and renders it as themed HTML pages," reads the project's GitHub. "It supports three modes: full-screen dashboards on a second screen, floating overlay widgets on top of the game, or both at once (bundle). Themes are HTML/CSS/JS WebViews driven by live data from JSON profiles. Themes can also write back to game memory, run macros, play sounds, and trigger haptic feedback."

The emulators will need to have been forked to include EmuLnk support.