A new Nintendo DS / DSi flash cart is on the way, thanks to LNH Team.

Designed by LNH Team, "a group of enthusiasts dedicated to preserving classic consoles and software, restoring lost hardware and creating innovative projects to keep their legacy alive," the DSpico project is comprised of two parts: the open-source cartridge itself, and an app launcher which is compatible with existing DS flash cart options already on the market.

All of the parts required to construct the DSpico are open-source, so anyone can make one – or modify and improve it.



After 4 years of hard work, we (LNH-team) are proud to announce that DSpico, our open-source flashcart for the DS(i), is officially released! November 25, 2025

For example, there's no infrared support currently, but the team behind DSpico has confirmed that a development port on the cart allows users to develop peripherals for the cartridge, which could potentially include an infrared expansion board.

Nintendo has traditionally taken quite a dim view of DS and 3DS flash carts in the past, but the open-source nature of DSpico might allow it to escape the Kyoto giant's legal gaze.

Flash carts allow users to run backups of games as well as homebrew applications, and are naturally viewed as devices which enable piracy by platform holders.