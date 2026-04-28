Esteemed Japanese game studio Treasure – the outfit behind such classics as Radiant Silvergun, Ikaruga, Gunstar Heroes and Sin & Punishment – appears to be teasing something related to its 1996 Sega Saturn title Guardian Heroes.

The social media teasers follow Sega's announcement of a new retro initiative, Sega Universe, with Guardian Heroes among the titles mentioned. The game is 30 years old this year, but, outside of an Xbox Live Arcade remaster in 2011, it's not available on any modern-day system.

Treasure acknowledged the announcement with the following tweet, saying, "look forward to future developments":

The second post features new artwork for the character of Serena and the following cryptic message (translated into English by Twitter):

"Common sense? For now, I decided to just charge straight at it head-on.

I seriously chased after "Can't you make that even more fun?"

And carved out a view no one's ever seen before, all on my own.

Rough around the edges. Pretty much reckless. Sometimes it spun out of control.

But that's exactly why it was the real deal. Oh, I got the image wrong.

Sega's gonna be mad at me."

The most recent message features the new Serena artwork alongside the rest of the cast, with the message:

"Ah, Treasure-san, not yet."

Days of getting scolded by Sega-sama.

It sounds like Treasure is teasing some kind of announcement, and self-mockingly pointing out that, by doing so, it could come under fire from Sega for revealing things too early.

Well, it's either that or the company is just having a spot of fun after many years of being out of the limelight. We'll let you decide.