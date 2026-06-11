After it was announced earlier this week that Velan Studios was the new developer of Star Fox (2026), Argonaut Software, the co-developer of the original 1994 SNES title, has reached out on social media to congratulate the studio for "bringing our boys back," "pass[ing] the baton" to the new team.

As you'll no doubt be aware, Argonaut Software weren't the developer of Star Fox 64 (the 1997 game which this latest entry is based on), with the studio having spent the latter part of the '90s working on other titles like Buck Bumble, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos, and Croc 2. Nevertheless, it played a key role in getting the series off the ground.

Not only did it create the Super FX chip that made the SNES's revolutionary 3D graphics possible, but it also sent some of its staff to Kyoto to work directly alongside Nintendo, and even worked on the planned sequel Star Fox 2 (which featured many elements that would later be incorporated into Star Fox 64 after being cancelled).

As a result, it's pretty easy to understand why the company still feels an affinity for the series all these years later and felt compelled to send some kind words Velan's way, even if several others have already taken up the mantle since it last worked on the series (Bandai Namco, Q Games, Platinum Games).

As the developers who programmed the original SNES Star Fox and created the Super FX chip, we'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on bringing our boys back. It's time to pass the baton and do a barrel roll! ⭐️🦊 pic.twitter.com/2ee1YFdTRg June 9, 2026

Writing on Twitter/X, Argonaut told Velan, "As the developers who programmed the original SNES Star Fox and created the Super FX chip, we'd like to take this opportunity to congratulate you on bringing our boys back. It's time to pass the baton and do a barrel roll!"

Following this, there was then a rather lovely exchange with Velan, who gave an emotional reply, stating,"This means more than we can say. We are honoured to be standing on the shoulders of giants."

This means more than we can say. We are honored to be standing on the shoulders of giants. https://t.co/3Xw7yJfjl5 June 10, 2026

Star Fox (2026) will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on June 25th, 2026. You can watch an overview trailer of the game below: