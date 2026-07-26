Retro Recap: All The Classic Gaming News From The Past Week (July 26th 2026) 1
Image: Sega

Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Hyperkin Is Re-Releasing Its 15-Year-Old Portable SNES In Two New Designs

Hyperkin has announced that it is re-releasing its SupaBoy portable SNES clone in two new designs.

Launching this fall, the SupaBoy will come in 'Crimson' and 'Prime' designs. The former evokes memories of the Famicom's colour scheme, while the latter uses the PAL / Japanese colour SNES buttons. Both are clad in transparent plastic casing.

Here's Sega Rally Championship Running On The Nintendo 64

The developer behind the N64 port of Tomb Raider is also working on bringing SEGA Rally to the console, it has been revealed.

The dev, known as Snake, has shown off some work-in-progress footage of the game in action, and while it's not quite as fast as it needs to be, it's still very impressive.

Sega CD Shown Running On The Analogue Pocket

A developer by the name of obrien654j has shown off a Sega CD FPGA core running on the Analogue Pocket.

In the video, which was posted on Reddit, the developer notes that "the core has good audio timing," but they are "still working through some boot reliability issues, and FMVs stutter here and there."

Atari Signs Deal To Turn 10 Of Its Classic Games Into Movies, And It's Got Some People Scratching Their Heads

Following the success of movies like Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Bros. at the box office, it seems like pretty much everyone in Hollywood at the moment is looking at video games as a potential source for film ideas.

A new report from Deadline has just been published suggesting some of Atari's iconic games could one day make their way to the big screen. As outlined by Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr., Atari, together with Entertainment 360, has put pen to paper on a deal with Universal Pictures, which would see 10 of its classic games get the movie treatment, with the titles listed including: Asteroids, Adventure, Berzerk, Breakout, Centipede, Crystal Castles, Millipede, Missile Command, Pong, and Yars’ Revenge.

Meet The RG SP, Anbernic's Latest GBA SP-Inspired Handheld

Anbernic has revealed the next in its line of GBA SP-inspired emulation handhelds.

Back in 2024, Anbernic released the RG35XX SP, a Linux-based handheld we described at the time as a "superb GBA SP clone that's worth every penny at $70." This was then followed up a year later by the RG34XX SP, a very similar handheld, featuring the same performance, albeit with the addition of sunken dual joysticks.

And now, in 2026, it's back yet again, with another handheld, inspired once again by Nintendo's clamshell device: The Anbernic RG SP.

Suit Up With Virtual-On, Sega's Mecha Masterpiece

While Armored Core is the analog side of mecha gaming, Virtual-On has always been its digital opposite. To explain why, it’s worth looking at its arcade heritage and how the games evolved over the years. We run down the series in this feature.

Dungeon Lurker's Dev On Making A Game For A 32-Bit Console That Never Existed

This article was published on June 4th, but we've now updated it with an exclusive interview with Alex Rushdy, the creative director on the project.

Super Mario Bros. Writer On Giving Nintendo's Most Famous Characters A Voice

While the Super Mario Brothers had certainly appeared in animated projects prior to the launch of The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!, for many people growing up in the West, the latter proved to be the first time they ever saw the game's cast of characters represented outside of the games.

Jack has spoken to writer Phil Harnage, who helped develop the Super Mario Bros. Super Show! show bible.

Wizardry, The Landmark RPG That Inspired Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy

One of Jack's big regrets in writing this piece about Wizardry was that he was unable to tell Andrew Greenberg's side of the story. However, since this feature originally went live in 2024, he has been able to contact members of Greenberg's friends who helped test the original game and gave us some insight into the early years of Wizardry. As a result, he's done an extensive rewrite of the article below to include their memories.

The Real Story Behind Wizardry's Iconic Enemy, Murphy's Ghost

This article was originally published on June 12th this year, but it has now been updated to include an exclusive interview to the piece, with Paul Murphy himself.