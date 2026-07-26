Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

Hyperkin Is Re-Releasing Its 15-Year-Old Portable SNES In Two New Designs

Hyperkin has announced that it is re-releasing its SupaBoy portable SNES clone in two new designs.

Launching this fall, the SupaBoy will come in 'Crimson' and 'Prime' designs. The former evokes memories of the Famicom's colour scheme, while the latter uses the PAL / Japanese colour SNES buttons. Both are clad in transparent plastic casing.