The latest Metal Slug title has just been revealed, and it's fair to say that it hasn't found a lot of favour with hardware fans of the series, which turns 30 this year.

Metal Slug Rush is a mobile game developed by Ring Games Corp and is the latest to jump on the Vampire Survivors, and is totally different from the run-and-gun gameplay the series has given us over the decades.

The reaction on social media has been mostly scathing, with the consensus that this simply isn't what any Metal Slug follower wants.

Its like seeing your dead granny's corpse refurbished into a chair... https://t.co/oOPozGV9mn June 12, 2026

Of course, this isn't the first time the famous series has ventured outside of its original genre. We had Metal Slug Tactics not so long ago, and we've also seen Metal Slug appear in unrelated free-to-play games. The franchise has even ventured into 2.5D with Metal Slug Awakening.

The only positive I can see here is that this is unlikely to be the mainline Metal Slug entry SNK was hinting at a while back.