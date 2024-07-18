A new Metal Slug game is arriving today on multiple platforms, including PC, iOS, and Android, but sadly, there's a bit of a catch for those who are expecting something in a similar vein as the classic Neo Geo titles.

That's because this "new game" isn't a new numbered entry but the global release of Metal Slug: Awakening, a 2023 mobile game developed by Tencent and published by HAOPLAY that ditches the series's iconic pixel art and reportedly features "chance-based in-game purchases".

While we understand that there's a huge market for mobile games of this nature and this will likely sell like gangbusters regardless of what we say, we can't really look at this without wishing for a more traditional follow-up, as it has now been almost 16 years since Metal Slug 7.

Between this and Metal Slug Tactics from Leikir Studio and DotEmu, it's clear Metal Slug fans have been left pining in recent years for the type of "classic" experience that made them fall in love with the series in the first place — one that doesn't have anything to do with slot machine-like gameplay (Metal Slug: Awakening) or turn-based combat (Metal Slug Tactics) — and it doesn't look likely that the situation will change anytime soon, as things currently stand.

The only silver lining is that a group of former Nazca employees have recently got together to work on Black Finger Jet, a new run and gun title that will hopefully make the wait for a new mainline Metal Slug a little more tolerable

Here's the description for Metal Slug: Awakening taken from Steam, in case you want to know more about the game:

"Metal Slug: Awakening continues the classic gameplay loved by fans, with exciting new features like World Adventure, 3-player Team-up, and Roguelike challenges. Join forces with your friends online to take on powerful bosses anytime, anywhere!



Experience high-quality graphics and a fresh retro aesthetic design. Embark on an entertaining gaming journey with a wide variety of weapons, diverse battlefields, and stylish vehicles.



- New adventure in Metal Slug!

The Metal Slug characters regroup, ready for new missions.



- Cooperate with teammates in PvE gameplay!

Team up with 3 players, collaborate, and challenge powerful bosses for great rewards.



- Master the levels and show off your skills!

Pair different weapons with characters and overcome challenges with precision control skills.



- Explore innovative content that goes beyond the classic!

Content and gameplay fully upgraded! Engage in real-time battles in the Ultimate Arena and enjoy rewarding World Adventures. More innovative content awaits your exploration!"

You can also watch a trailer for the game below: