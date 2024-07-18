Update [Thu 18th Jul, 2024 09:30 BST]: We initially thought that these would just be exclusive to Japan, but it appears the "eBaseball Power Pros KONAMI Dream Stars" gashapon are now available in the UK, courtesy of Bandai's official gashapon stores.

Ashley Day, a regular contributor at Time Extension, was able to get the list of stores the line will be available at, from the Gasahapon Bandai Official Shop UK account on Twitter. The locations where you'll be able to find them will include the stores in Camden, Brighton, Ealing, and Meadowhall.





Collect your favourite characters, including Pawapuro, Goemon, Snake, Pyramid Head, and Shiori Fujisaki



Each capsule contains one figure – who will you get? 🌟#Konami pic.twitter.com/C5az1Fsa9i Let's Get in Line for the new 'eBASEBALL POWER PROS' Konami Dream Stars Gashapon series ⚾️Collect your favourite characters, including Pawapuro, Goemon, Snake, Pyramid Head, and Shiori FujisakiEach capsule contains one figure – who will you get? 🌟 #GashaponUK July 16, 2024

Original Story [Thu 4th Jul, 2024 14:30 GMT]: A new Konami-themed gashapon series called "eBaseball Power Pros KONAMI Dream Stars" is set to go on sale in Japan later this month (as spotted by @GoemonNational!)

The series will feature 6 characters from various classic Konami video game series such as Ganbare Goemon, Power Pros Baseball, Metal Gear Solid, Tokimeki Memorial, and Silent Hill, including Goemon, two different Power Pro variants, Snake, Shiori Fujisaki, and Pyramid Head (which you can see below). They will be sold for ¥400 each, which is roughly £2 or $3 when converted.

We don't know about you, but we think they're pretty adorable and we wouldn't mind getting our hands on the Goemon gashapon to add to our collection. After all, how else will we be able to numb the pain that the series hasn't received a new entry since 2005?

Do you collect gashapon? Do you like the look of this new set? Let us know in the comments below!