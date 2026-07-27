Retroid has given an update on its latest Android-based handheld, the Retroid Pocket Nova, and it seems there's some good news and some bad news.

The good news is that the Retroid Pocket Nova will start shipping tomorrow, meaning that if you have already ordered one of the 4:3 devices, you probably won't have to wait long now before you get your hands on it.

Meanwhile, the bad news is that Qualcomm has indicated to Retroid that it may soon hike up its prices, suggesting the handheld could potentially see a price increase in the future (h/t: Retro Dodo).

According to Retroid's statement, the company anticipates getting through the current backlog of orders over the next 3 weeks, with the first models set to ship tomorrow.

As the company states, the black models will be the first to be sent out, with the colours rotating every 1-2 days after that — "Black → 16Bit → Crystal → GC → Ice Blue → Clear Purple → Watermelon" — until all outstanding orders are fulfilled.

As for the pricing situation, right now, the cheapest model is the $229.00 8GB + 128GB version of the device (in Black/16Bit/GC colourways), with the most expensive variant being the 12GB + 128GB (in Ice Blue/Crystal/Watermelon/Clear Purple) at $274.

Retroid says it is hoping to keep those prices "stable", but as it states, "Qualcomm has signalled possible industry-wide price hikes," meaning it might soon need to pay more for components, such as the Qualcomm QCS8550 processor powering the device.

In other words, if you want to pick up the device and are worried about the cost, it might be sensible to secure one sooner rather than later. You can watch some footage of the device in action here.