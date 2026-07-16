Since the Retroid Pocket Nova was initially announced, we haven't really had much opportunity to see it in action. That's despite the emulation handheld already being made available to pre-order over on the Retroid website.

Back at the end of June, when the device first went on sale, the company did release a short video showing it emulating several games using the new hardware. However, it stressed at the time that this was just an engineering prototype, inevitably raising questions about how it would compare performance-wise to the finished version.

Since then, Retroid has been pretty quiet about showing off footage of the final device, but thankfully, that has now changed, with Chris Covers, an employee at Retroid, uploading 10 videos of the handheld running a variety of games.

Notably, this new footage isn't on Retroid's official channel and is much less polished than Retroid's usual video output, offering a no-frills look at the device.

This, you'd imagine, would hopefully be more in line with people's experience when they receive their own handhelds in the future, giving us a look at the machine outside of a controlled studio setting.

Some of the games shown off in the series include PS2 titles like God of War II, Outrun 2006, and Burnout Revenge; Panzer Dragoon for Sega Saturn; Dead Or Alive 2 for Sega Dreamcast; and F-Zero GX for GameCube. In addition to that, Covers also went to the effort of showing off some footage of 3DS and DS games, too, showcasing the Nova's compatibility with the Retroid Dual Screen Add-on (which is bought separately).

From these videos, it seems like the new 4:3 handheld is shaping up to be a bit of an emulation beast, handling pretty much everything Covers threw at it with ease, thanks to its Qualcomm QCS8550 processor.

In the F-Zero video, Covers jokes that it was "definitely worth the second mortgage" required to buy it, drawing particular attention to the "beautiful" 4.5-inch AMOLED screen.

We've embedded a few of Covers' videos here, but you can scrutinise the rest over on his YouTube channel.

Just as a reminder, the device starts at $ 229 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration (available in Black/16Bit/GC).