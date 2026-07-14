It feels like forever since we first heard about Agent 64: Spies Never Die, thanks to its 2021 prototype, but it seems the long wait for the finished version is finally coming to an end.

As revealed yesterday in a new trailer, the game finally has a release date, with the Replicant D6-developed title scheduled to land on PC (via Steam) on August 11th, 2026.

Described as "a retro spy FPS inspired by the N64 era, Agents 64 is a successor to games like GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark, encouraging players to take part in "pulse-pounding shootouts against cutting-edge enemy AI straight out of the futuristic realm of 1997."

Stepping into the role of John Walker, an elite operative tasked with saving the world from his arch-nemesis, Dominic Pulp, players will embark on 14 missions across a diverse set of Bond-esque locations, from nightclubs to snow-covered bases, rescuing hostages, stealing important documents, and hacking databases to complete various objectives.

The campaign can be played in single-player or with friends via online multiplayer and split-screen co-op, and there is also a separate arena mode that lets you select from a variety of game types, including Deathmatch, Briefcase (essentially Capture the Flag), Zone, and Challenges.

That's in addition to Paradoxes, which are basically modifiers allowing you to enable fun '90s-style cheats like Big Head mode, slow bullet speeds, melee disarms, and no reloads.

You can watch the latest trailer for the game below. A demo is also currently available to try out on Steam.