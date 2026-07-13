Three Super Famicom titles are set to be rereleased on PC, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch on Thursday, December 10th, 2026, in Japan, as part of a new collection from the Japanese developer/publisher Edia (h/t: Gematsu).

The Super Yanoman Collection was announced earlier today and will feature three titles published by the Japanese publisher Yanoman during the 16-Bit era.

These include the 1992 role-playing game Song Master, the 1993 action game Trinea, and the 1994 strategy RPG Feda: The Emblem of Justice.

Song Master and Trinea, in case you're unaware, were both developed by Japan Art Media (JAM). The former featured an original story by Yanoman's Kazutoyo Ishii about a young boy who discovers the ability to wield magic through music and sets off in search of a legendary teacher to help him control his newfound powers. Meanwhile, the latter focuses on a group of heroes tasked with stopping the resurrection of an evil god and is linked to another Yanoman title, the Game Boy game Penta Dragon.





Considering neither of these two games has ever received a complete fan translation (an unfinished translation exists for Song Master), I can't imagine there are many people reading who are all that familiar with them, but there is a possibility you may have heard of the third game in the package: Feda: The Emblem of Justice.

Developed by Max Entertainment, it follows the story of a soldier forced to overthrow the evil empire they previously served and was subject to a fan translation from Magic-Destiny/Stealth Translations, which eventually merged to form Dynamic Designs. In 1996, the game was remade for the Sega Saturn, and later received a sequel in 1997 for the original PlayStation.

Given all three games were originally Japan-exclusive releases, it seems unlikely Edia will go to the effort of localising this collection for the West, but regardless, some of you out there may want to try to import a copy, with the game set to be released physically across PS5 and Switch.

The standard copy will cost ¥8,580 (including tax), and a Special Edition will also be offered for ¥16,280, including an art booklet, a soundtrack CD, an acrylic stand, and a “Yanoman Jigsaw Puzzle”. Those who order the first run of the packaged editions will also get a bonus game, Penta Dragon, just in case you want to see how it connects to Trinea.