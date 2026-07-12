Welcome to Retro Recap, a regular feature we run each and every weekend which rounds up all of the best retro gaming news and content of the past week in one place.

The Story Of Hudson Soft's Bizarre Super Mario Bros. "Spin-Off"

Super Mario Bros. Special, for the uninitiated, is a little-known version of Super Mario Bros. 1, developed by Hudson Soft — the first third-party developer for the Nintendo Famicom. Thanks to having helped develop FamilyBASIC, it ended up signing a cross-licensing agreement with Nintendo, allowing it to create versions of Nintendo's games for Japanese computers.

We spoke to Takashi Takebe and Ichiro Sakurada about this oft-misunderstood title.