While handheld gaming has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, with devices like Switch 2, Steam Deck and AYANEO 3 offering AAA performance in the palm of your hand, there's been one big limiting factor across all of these products: battery life.

It shouldn't come as a massive shock that these powerful portables require a lot of juice to keep running, and that manifests itself in stamina that's almost always measured in single-digit hours (heck, when I push my AYANEO 3 to its limits, I get less than a hour of use out of a single charge – a far cry from the 30+ hours my humble Game Boy would last all those years ago).

It's little wonder, then, that the market for power banks has grown so massively over the past few years, especially when you take into account that modern smartphones are just as greedy for power. I've picked up my fair share of banks to keep my digital life ticking when I'm out and about, and the shiny new INIU Cougar P63 is one of the roomiest I've tested yet.

This dinky (but heavy) bank has a capacity of 25,000mAh, which means it can add another four hours of gameplay time (dependent on use, obviously) to your Steam Deck and over 3-and-a-half hours when playing in Turbo Mode on the ROG Ally.

If you've got a Switch OLED, you can reasonably expect over 10 hours of extra juice when using the P63 – so you can appreciate why this has become such a valuable travelling companion for me.

The P63 comes with its own charging cable built into its lanyard and offers three ports on its top edge – two 100W/45W USB-C ports (one of which can also be used to charge the bank) and a USB-A port (limited to 15W output). It takes around an hour and a half to charge the bank from empty, so it's easy enough to get it fully topped up and chuck it in your bag at the start of the day.

The P63 can charge your laptop, phone, and console simultaneously (64W + 15W + 15W), and I've already used it multiple times to keep my computer ticking over when I'm out of the house and away from a plug socket.

My only reservation is that the built-in battery indicator looks a bit cheap – I'd have liked a full LCD display, like the one on the Genki Energy Pack – but it does exactly what it needs to: show you how much juice is left in the tank.

I'd also point out that the size and weight of this thing might be off-putting for some, but you'd be hard-pressed to find a battery pack with this capacity that is any lighter – it's just a price you have to pay to get all that additional power.

Some of you may also turn your noses up at the cost – even with its current discount, the P63 retails for a whopping £67 – but again, it all depends on how concerned you are about having enough power when you're out and about.

Thanks to INIU for sending the P63 used in this feature.