As the drama surrounding Sony's decision to end physical media production for its PlayStation consoles in 2028 rages on, it's worth reminding ourselves why tangible items are important in the world of video gaming.

As a diehard Castlevania fan, there is no better way to do that than seeing Konami promote the steelbook edition of the forthcoming Belmont's Curse.

Sure, these steelbox cases have come in for a lot of criticism over the years, but I'm still a sucker for exclusive trinkets, and this at least looks like a class act thanks to its tastefully restrained design. It's just a shame that it hides Katsuya Terada (Zelda, Virtua Fighter)'s amazing new artwork for the game, and doesn't come with more physical goodies inside.





We're thrilled to reveal the exclusive Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Steelbook® Case.



Find out more now via Amazon:



*Please note that Steelbook® Case availability may differ from… Dracula's castle reveals itself, and a crimson glow bathes Paris...We're thrilled to reveal the exclusive Castlevania: Belmont's Curse Steelbook® Case.Find out more now via Amazon: https://t.co/oczstskRcm *Please note that Steelbook® Case availability may differ from… pic.twitter.com/cmvMp6IPfp June 16, 2026

According to the Amazon listing, this "Midnight" edition comes with a digital sound and art gallery that "includes over 100 pieces of artwork, including concept art and sketches from the production process," and allows you to "enjoy the music used in the game via the in-app sound player."

The gallery is a separate application from the main game, says Konami.

As well as that, you get three alternative costumes for Rose, the protagonist – these are an Alucard-style costume, Trevor-style costume and Sypha-style costume, as well as the "Family’s Grace" relic.