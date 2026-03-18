The Full Line-Ups For Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol.1 & Vol.2 Have Seemingly Been Revealed

Update [ ]:

Here's something that slipped through the cracks. The full 32-game line-up may have just been revealed for the Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2.

As you may recall, the two collections were originally announced back in March of this year, with only 10 games from each being featured in the initial announcement. A further 6 for both volumes were set to be shared at an unspecified date. However, since then, the complete game lists have seemingly been revealed prematurely, courtesy of the box art for the physical editions of the newly announced PS5 version.

The artwork in question was originally posted on Twitter/X by the Japanese news aggregator Renka_schedule (h/t: Gematsu) and appears to have been published in error on the Jaleco Arcade Collection website, which went down temporarily in the aftermath.



『ジャレコアーケードコレクション Vol.1』

『Vol.2』



グラビティゲームアライズから冬発売。

紹介動画公開。



✅Vol.1

シティコネクション

フォーメーションＺ

フィールドコンバット

ぶたさん

天聖龍

武田信玄

ザ・ロードオブキング

サイバトラー

ノーティボーイ

P-47: The Phantom… PS5/Switch/PC『ジャレコアーケードコレクション Vol.1』『Vol.2』グラビティゲームアライズから冬発売。紹介動画公開。✅Vol.1シティコネクションフォーメーションＺフィールドコンバットぶたさん天聖龍武田信玄ザ・ロードオブキングサイバトラーノーティボーイP-47: The Phantom… pic.twitter.com/9iGNMynRr8 July 7, 2026

The new trailers for the game, for instance, don't reference any of these additional games, and the Steam pages have yet to be updated with descriptions for the titles.

According to the logos on the box art, Volume 1 of the collection is set to include:

64th Street: A Detective Story

Best Bout Boxing

Chameleon

P47 Aces

Pinbo

And Valtric

Volume 2, meanwhile, contains:

Big Run

Chimera Beast

Exerizer

Gratia: Second Earth

Kick Off

And Psychic 5

As stated on the Jaleco Arcade Collection website, the two volumes are set for release this winter on PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Steam.

Original Story [ ]: Earlier today, the Korean-owned publisher Gravity Game Arise announced plans to bring two new collections featuring games from the famous Japanese developer Jaleco to PC, giving players a new way to pick up 32 of the company's classic arcade games (h/t: Gematsu!).

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1 and Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2 are both scheduled for release on Steam at an unspecified date and are set to include a range of bonus features.

These include the ability to select between different game regions ("Japanese and overseas"), create save states, rewind gameplay, enable rapid-fire, and remap the existing controls to your preferred configuration.

Each volume is expected to contain 16 games, with 10 titles having been revealed so far from both collections, with more to be announced in "due course." No price information is available, but we'll do our best to keep an eye out for any updates as they arrive.

Here's what's been announced so far:

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 1

City Connection - Clarice travels the world by car looking for her ideal boyfriend. Dodge police, jump, and fight back with oil cans! Aeroboto (Formation Z) - Transformable mech action: switch instantly between robot and plane. Strategic fuel management is the key to victory!

Field Combat - A strategic shooter where you can capture enemies with a capture beam and make them your allies. Deploy captured soldiers and tanks to win the battle! Pig's & Bomber's - Survival action with bomb-throwing pigs. Watch the countdown and aim for a clean sweep! P-47: The Freedom Fighter - A hard-core shooter fighting in the P-47, a US aircraft active in WWII. Use air-to-ground and air-to-air shots and power-ups to destroy the enemy fortress! Saint Dragon - A side-scrolling shooter where the giant space dragon "Tenseiryu" challenges an army of enemy mechs. Use its long, invincible body as a shield to block bullets and fire shots from its sharp head! Shingen Samurai-Fighter - A Japanese-style action game where you become the great Sengoku general Takeda Shingen to defeat his rival Uesugi Kenshin. Collect the "Wind," "Forest," "Fire," and "Mountain" items to power up. Break through the battlefield and win duels against famous generals! The Astyanax (The Lord of King) - A fantasy action game where the hero Roche takes up a giant axe to defeat the Demon King's forces. Shatter enemies with a charged-up strike and restore peace to the world! Cybattler - A robot shooter featuring humanoid weapons in space. Switch between 8-way shots and beam sabers for close combat! Naughty Boy - Set fire to the forest where monsters live and place flags to suppress it. Avoid enemies and burn all bases to decide the match at once!

Jaleco Arcade Collection Vol. 2

Exerion - An SF shooter where you operate a ship with "inertia" affecting its movement. Sniping enemies with Dual Shots, and defeat large numbers of enemies with rapid fire of Single Shots, which have limited ammo! Argus - An SF shooter where you use separate anti-ground and anti-air weapons. Shoot down the surging enemies and obstacles. A bonus if you succeed in the landing at the end of the stage! Earth Defense Force (E.D.F.) - An SF shooter where the special mobile fighter XA-1 stands against an unknown force. Weapons level up with the score earned by defeating enemies. Switch option formations to intercept the enemy!