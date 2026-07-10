Blaze CEO Andrew Byatt has announced that the company's Evercade range is getting a price increase across the board in the UK and Europe.

From this month onwards, Evercade carts will increase to £24.99 in the UK from £19.99, while in Europe, they will jump from €24.99 to €29.99.

The HyperMegaTech Super Pocket handheld range, which is compatible with Evercade games, will see its price increase from £49.99 to £59.99 in the UK, and from €59.99 to €69.99 in Europe. The Evercade VS-R and EXP-R systems have not increased in price, nor has the Evercade Alpha bartop arcade system.

"Pricing in the USA will remain unchanged at $29.99 for cartridges and $69.99 for Super Pocket, as recent tariff reductions have helped us offset some of the pressure there," says Byatt. "All Evercade cartridges will now have a single price, with no difference between standard and Giga Carts."

The Blaze boss points out that this is not a "planned price rise, and it is not a decision we have taken lightly. We have absorbed rising costs across manufacturing, components and freight for as long as possible, but this is no longer feasible."

Please read this important update on UK and EU Cartridge and Super Pocket pricing. https://t.co/EcX9YmkYDM July 10, 2026

It doesn't take a genius to work out what the reason behind this is; the growing market for AI has triggered a massive rush on memory, and that is impacting pretty much every electronic product on the face of the planet.

"The wider supply chain has changed significantly in recent months," continues Byatt. "Memory and flash storage costs have risen sharply, with industry analysts reporting major increases in both DRAM and NAND flash pricing during 2026. These pressures are affecting the whole consumer electronics market, including gaming."

Byatt concludes by saying Blaze has "some fantastic products and games on the way. Our focus remains the same: making great retro gaming products that feel special, accessible and worth owning. Thank you for supporting us and for your understanding as we work through these pressures."