Evercade maker Blaze has just lifted the lid on its latest system, the Evercade Nexus.

The Nexus joins the EXP, VS, Alpha and Super Pocket as part of the growing Evercade ecosystem, which is based around retro games running under emulation and distributed on physical cartridges.

Blaze is calling it "the best Evercade handheld experience that is available" – and we've got all of the details below.

Evercade Nexus: What's New?

The headline news is that this £169.99 / $199.99 / €199.99 handheld offers a larger "ultra bright" 5.89” IPS screen, which is comfortably the biggest display seen on any Evercade handheld to date. The panel has a peak brightness of over 500nits.

The other big news is that the Nexus has dual analogue sticks, which not only allows the system to support analogue control in games like Glover, but also accommodates dual-analogue titles in the future – massively expanding the number of potential titles the platform can emulate faithfully in terms of interface.

Blaze has also taken a leaf out of Nintendo's book with its new 'EverSync' local multiplayer function, which allows Nexus users to share games they own with other players, meaning you only need to purchase a single cartridge. The connection is made directly between Evercade Nexus consoles, so you don't need WiFi or an internet connection, and opens up the Evercade library for multiplayer gaming on the go – something that was previously exclusive to the Evercade VS home console and Evercade Alpha.

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The Nexus also supports wireless audio, allowing you to connect your Bluetooth headphones, and features a customisable RGB light-up logo. There's a grippy texture on the back of the device, making it easier to hold.

"We’ve always listened to fan feedback and what Evercade users want," Blaze tells Time Extension. "It’s no secret that they’ve always wanted a bigger screen and analogue sticks – and now they have it in a bigger device that is still portable and usable for our fanbase. The 5.89” screen delivers ultra-bright gaming that works in any light situation. The introduction of EverSync allows for something everyone has asked for – being able to play with friends on a handheld. We’ve also added other features like wireless headphone support and improved WiFi that we know are important to a wider gaming audience."

Evercade Nexus Is Proudly Physical

While the system has been enhanced in several meaningful ways, one thing that hasn't changed is Evercade's commitment to physical media.

Despite the fact that it has WiFi connectivity and its 'Game of the Month' initiative – which gives users a free downloadable title for a limited period – there's no sign of a digital store.

"Evercade is a physical ecosystem, and one of the main benefits of that is that the cartridges are a great alternative to the modern digital distribution of games," Blaze explains to us.

"Digital does bring convenience and speed of availability, but the point of Evercade is to celebrate the past, own your titles, and enjoy that classic gaming experience. As time goes by, many more people are joining us from all age groups as this 'digital apathy' begins to set in and people treat physical products like ours in the same way that vinyl and VHS are being revered once again."

Evercade Nexus Specifications

Blaze calls the Nexus "the most powerful Evercade handheld," so it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect more technically advanced games on the system in the future – but the company has cautioned against getting too carried away when it comes to potential releases; we're not going to suddenly see PS2, GameCube and Xbox titles on this thing.

"The 64-bit games and the way we are optimising them for Evercade are helping us with more demanding games," Blaze says. "But the Evercade Nexus is the most powerful Evercade handheld, so if something does become available at our hardware level, then we will certainly investigate if we can get it going. However, sixth-generation games will likely come to Evercade in a future hardware release somewhere down the line."

Dimensions W215mm x H111mm x D34mm Weight 410g Colour Black Display 5.89′′ 840×512 IPS high resolution screen with 500+ nit brightness Interface Dual Analogue Sticks, D-Pad and Face Buttons, Rear Bumper and Trigger

buttons, Texture Grip on Rear for Comfort Processor Quad Core 1.5Ghz Memory 4Gb EMMC RAM Connectivity Wireless headphone support

WiFi - WiFi 6 5Ghz/2.4Ghz for console updates

Local Multiplayer - EverSync connectivity (Another Evercade Nexus required) Battery 5000mAH (5+ hours) Charging Charging - USB-C (cable included). 5v 2a required for charging (mains adaptor not included) Extras Customisable RGB Light-up Logo, TATE Mode for vertical screen gaming

Will Evercade Nexus Get Exclusive Games?

As you can imagine, the Nexus is compatible with the many Evercade cartridges already available.

When Blaze announced that it was pre-loading its latest Super Pocket handheld with Banjo-Kazooie, it sent shockwaves through the retro gaming community. Rare's N64 3D adventure is considered to be a stone-cold classic, after all. Now, it's being bundled with its sequel as the pack-in cart for the Nexus.

While Blaze was keen to stress that the game had been adapted to suit the Super Pocket's digital interface, both titles will benefit from the analogue input offered by the Nexus. However, they'll also run on other Evercade systems.

"It’s been great to be trusted with the keys to such an iconic franchise," Blaze tells Time Extension. "We’ve worked on many different optimised games and remasters now, and we’ve done some great work with Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie. More news will come later this year, but we can tell you we’ve added widescreen support, support for non-analogue systems, performance and graphical updates and much more."

The big question is, will the Nexus host exclusive games? Blaze says that there's "nothing exclusive to Nexus at this stage," which hints that we might, at some point in the future, have releases which will only work on this new hardware revision.

The improved feature set of the Evercade Nexus comes with a bigger price tag – at £169.99 / $199.99 / €199.99, it's the most expensive member of the Evercade family.

However, to soften the blow, the console comes bundled with the aforementioned Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack, a physical cart which features the N64 classic Banjo-Kazooie and Banjo-Tooie.

"For long-time users, this is a clear upgrade path," Blaze says. "The Evercade EXP is nearly 4 years old now, with various revisions improving the initial design. But essentially its not changed much. And this is a massive leap for anyone on the original handheld still, or using a Super Pocket. For new users, this is the best Evercade handheld experience that is available."

The Evercade Nexus launches this October, and pre-orders open tomorrow.

Evercade Nexus 64 Edition

Keeping with the N64 theme, Blaze is also releasing the Nexus in a special Nintendo-themed edition. It comes with the Banjo double pack, a screen protector and a hard-shell carry case.

The Nexus 64 Edition will be exclusive to Funstock.co.uk and limited to just 2000 units. It will cost £189.99 / $229.99 / €229.99.