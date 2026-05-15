Charging devices isn't something that's particularly sexy or exciting – at least not normally, anyway. Since the Genki Moonbase arrived in the Time Extension office, however, powering tech has suddenly become a lot more interesting.

I've wanted to get my hands on one of these "desktop superchargers" ever since Genki announced it a while back, and now that it's here, I can confirm it doesn't disappoint.

Sure, it does all of the stuff you'd expect – you can connect seven devices simultaneously via its three main AC sockets and four USB-C ports (x1 140W, x1 100W and x2 30W), and it has a maximum power consumption of 250W – but what really makes it stand out in your gaming setup is the way it looks.

The three AC ports have LED lighting, and the colour can be altered using the button on the side of the Moonbase. Not everyone is going to be bothered about this aspect of the product – even less so if you tend to keep your plug sockets behind furniture and out of view – but the Moonbase is definitely made to be looked at, hence the "desktop" part of its name.

This is ideal for your gaming desk, so you can charge devices like your Steam Deck, Switch 2, or handheld PC via the 100W USB-C port, while the more powerful 140W port keeps your laptop charged. Meanwhile, the 30W ports are ideal for charging devices like your phone, tablet, wireless controllers, and headphones.

Genki's keen to stress that there's a lot of other tech underneath the hood that makes Moonbase even more appealing, such as a whopping eight layers of protection, including surge protection, temperature control, overcurrent prevention, and more.

The only issues with the Moonbase are the price (most people aren't going to want to splash £100 / $120 on a power supply option) and the fact that it's currently sold out until June 2026 – but if you care about making your gaming (and work) space as visually alluring as possible, then I can't think of a desktop power supply option that's as downright gorgeous to look at as this is.

Thanks to Genki for sending us the UK-specific version of the Moonbase for this feature.