A new fan-made prototype controller has been developed which adds force feedback to Sonic the Hedgehog 2's Spin Dash mechanic.

Created by Dr_BrownBR and posted on Reddit (and subsequently spotted by Sonic City), the pad has a motor which rumbles into life whenever the player is charging up Sonic's iconic move.

The controller is still in a very early state as the face button microswitches are exposed to the elements, and the rumble motor is situated outside of the casing, but there's a cool idea here – and I love the fact that the pad comes equipped with its own screen, which tells you when the dash is charged up.





Created by Dr_BrownBR, it uses an internal motor to react to Sonic’s movement through a PC emulator.



Full details in our community spotlight in the replies!pic.twitter.com/7uZAmPN5ke 🎮 A fan-made Sonic 2 controller prototype adds real-time Spin Dash force feedback and a tiny charge screen!Created by Dr_BrownBR, it uses an internal motor to react to Sonic’s movement through a PC emulator.Full details in our community spotlight in the replies! #SonicNews May 13, 2026

The modder later posted an update which added vibration for other elements – such as losing rings and hitting a boss – as well as showing the boss's health and weak spot on the controller's screen.

Some people in the comments have also taken issue with the pad having an analogue stick rather than a D-pad, but Dr_BrownBR says this is "a matter of taste" and that the word "madness" defines a lot of what he does.

As noted by Sonic City, it's unlikely that this controller will ever be compatible with original hardware, as the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive controller port wouldn't be capable of supplying any power to the pad – but we could potentially see it adapted to be used with titles like Sonic Mania.