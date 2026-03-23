Much has been written about Sonic X-treme over the decades, and with good reason – it was billed by some as the game which could have reversed Saturn's fortunes in the West, but it ended up becoming one of the most famous unreleased projects in Sega's history.

Sega Retro had the chance to speak to designer Chris Senn last year, and the lengthy interview is well worth a read for any self-respecting Sonic fan. Senn touches upon Sonic X-treme more than once and details the moment the project ultimately fell apart.

In March 1996, Sega executives from Japan visited Sega of America to assess the progress of the game, which was effectively being developed by two different teams in two different game engines – and it was this fateful meeting which decided the fate of the project, which had originally started life as a 32X game in 1994.

"After Ofer [Alon, programmer] and I basically became ostracized from the rest of what had become Sega of America Product Development - it was no longer STI, that changed - Ofer and I were continuing with Sonic X-treme development while the rest of the company was working with Point of View, the technical director's company that he had started and brought forth as a possible solution to finish the Sonic game, because they really wanted one for Christmas," explains Senn.

He says that what Sega president Hayao Nakayama was shown that day was "like a really old version of Sonic's editor - or Ofer's editor - basically just blocks, brick-making, no pads... We had that because we were working separately, and it had advanced a long way."

Apparently, Nakayama "hated" what he was shown, and didn't see what Senn and Ofer were working on "because of politics - because all of his entourage was there and all the executives and Sega of America PD [Product Development] were there - him crapping on it just meant, 'Anything related to this gets no more money,' or, 'Just stop.'"

What happened next appears to haunt Senn to this day: