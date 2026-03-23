A new fan-made NES-to-SNES port of Mega Man 2 is currently in development, courtesy of the homebrew developer Infidelity.

Infidelity revealed the news on social media this past weekend, announcing that he is aiming to implement proper 16-bit graphics and a "true, SPC700 soundtrack" to create his "own custom SNES game" — something he's been hoping to do ever since December 2022.

As you may recall, back in 2023, Infidelity already released a native port of the 1988 title for the 16-bit console but chose with that original port to keep the 8-bit graphics, with the main benefits of the port instead being a reduction in sprite flickering, the addition of MSU-1 audio, and an expanded ROM size (to open the door for someone to do a full graphics / audio replacement mod).

It now looks like he's taking it upon himself to finally offer players the SNES version of Mega Man 2 they have all been waiting for, planning to create a port that not only plays like an SNES game but also looks and sounds like one.





Only this time, I'm going to attempt to port this over as a 16-bit port. This will NOT be a copy/paste of Wily Wars from the Mega Drive.



There will be 2 choices within the port,… Hello everyone! I'd like to announce that I'm revisiting Mega Man II from the NES, to the SNES.Only this time, I'm going to attempt to port this over as a 16-bit port. This will NOT be a copy/paste of Wily Wars from the Mega Drive.There will be 2 choices within the port,… pic.twitter.com/ZCbeeLJVOi March 22, 2026

As Infidelity notes in the announcement, this won't be "a copy/paste of Wily Wars from the Mega Drive" (which featured its own 16-bit port of Mega Man 2), but will instead include entirely custom graphics drawn by an artist, or assets taken from the SNES titles Mega Man 7, or Mega Man X. The hope is to include "multi bg layers" and parallax horizontal scrolling", as well as the "usual QOL features" people expect from his ports with "the L/R/X/A buttons".

In addition to that, he is also hoping to give players the choice of either playing the game "as either its original 8-bit version, or the 16-bit version," plans to entirely eliminate sprite-flicker (based on his recent success with Super C), and wants to include a soundtrack that takes advantage of the SNES's SPC700 sound chip, in addition to an improved option for MSU-1.

"As of 3-22-26, I've spent the past week starting from scratch re-porting [the game] to the SNES," said Infidelity in the announcement. "So that I can write down where every palette request and VRAM request takes place. With the 16-bit version, it will be using dedicated CGRAM tables, so there won't be my usual CGRAM swap for the 16-bit version, cause that would be a nightmare.

"I've got the game running all the way to when you select any of the 8 bosses, and their introductions play. I'm literally going through the porting process with one operation at a time, so that along my journey, I can prepare when to load either 8-bit data or 16-bit data. The ROM size will still be 4MB, with Hi-ROM/FastROM. That's all the news for now. Thanks for reading, and let's see how this goes for 2026!"

As you can see, no precise release date was mentioned in the post, but you can follow Infidelity on Twitter/X for further updates as they emerge.