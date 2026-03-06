With Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection, Capcom is set to restore a missing collaboration with the 2006 Konami title Lunar Knights, which was cut from the original non-Japanese release of Mega Man Star Force (h/t: @LonelyGoomba/ShadowRockZX).

Ever since Capcom announced the Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection last year, Mega Man fans have been curious about whether the international versions of the game would go to the effort of including any of the Japanese-exclusive content, with one of the main points of interest being the region-locked Lunar Knights-themed scenario.

This was a special quest that appeared in the original Japanese version of Mega Man Star Force, in which players formed "cross brother bands" with characters from Konami's Lunar Knights game, unlocking special cards and other unique Lunar Knights-themed items.

In the past, Capcom previously restored Boktai and Boktai 2 content featured in Mega Man Battle Network Collection, suggesting already that the same would be done here. But, as far as we're aware, no official confirmation was given in any of the press releases, official trailers, interviews, or showcases that followed its announcement, leaving it a bit of an open mystery.





Very cool.

The collection is general is looking incredibly good. The Mega Man Star Force collection has the Lunar Knights crossover content back in the game. This was previously only in the Japanese version.Very cool.The collection is general is looking incredibly good. pic.twitter.com/3eiycEuXVD March 5, 2026

With previews of the game now appearing online, however, it appears we finally have confirmation that the crossover will be reincorporated into the new release, with multiple sources reporting that the content will now be included.

Mega Man Star Force Legacy Collection releases March 27th, 2026, across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.