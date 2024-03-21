It's now possible to create a 3D-printed replica of the 'Gun Del Sol' firearm from the GBA title Boktai: The Sun Is in Your Hand. What a time to be alive!

Released in 2003, Boktai's hook was that its cartridge contained a photometric light sensor, which would measure light in order to recharge the in-game Gun Del Sol – the weapon required to take down Boktai's vampire enemies. This mechanic encouraged players to venture outside into daylight in order to charge up the weapon.

You can obtain the 3D print files for the replica Gun Del Sol here, and finally fulfil that lifelong ambition of becoming protagonist Django for real.

Produced by Hideo Kojima, Boktai would be followed by a series of sequels. 2004's Boktai 2: Solar Boy Django and 2005's Shin Bokura no Taiyō: Gyakushū no Sabata (AKA: Boktai 3: Sabata's Counterattack) both retained the light sensor, but the fourth game, Lunar Knights, was forced to abandon the mechanic as the sensor couldn't be included in the Nintendo DS game card.