Hideo Kojima is one of gaming's most famous designers, and his games have sold millions of copies all over the world. While he enjoys a global audience via critically acclaimed franchises such as Metal Gear Solid, Zone of the Enders and Death Stranding, there's one title in Kojima's catalogue that has sadly never been localised outside of Japan: Policenauts.

Like Snatcher, Kojima's previous game, Policenauts is a visual novel that mixes detective work with science fiction. The story revolves around former astronaut Jonathan Ingram, who has been suspended in an accidental cryosleep for 24 years after drifting away from Beyond Coast, a space colony. His ex-wife contacts him about the disappearance of her new husband, and Ingram's investigation leads him back to the colony.

First released on the NEC PC-9821 in 1994, the game would be ported to 3DO (1995) and Sony PlayStation (1996), as well as the Sega Saturn (also in 1996, but later on in the year).

Kojima's games have long had the odd 'kink' in them – who could forget the 'girly magazines' from Metal Gear Solid, or Quiet's needlessly revealing outfit in Metal Gear Solid V? Policenauts was no different, and Kojima's love of cheesecake manifested itself in exaggerated boob physics, not unlike those seen in the Dead or Alive series of fighting games.

Speaking to Famtisu back in 2014 (thanks, Kotaku), Kojima explained that this aspect of the game caused Sony some concerns when it came to approving the PlayStation port:

I was contacted by [Sony Computer Entertainment], who told me, 'We're going to decide in an upcoming meeting how many times breasts can jiggle.' I argued over and over with them saying, 'that's absurd!' In the end, we worked things out, but I'll never forget arguing over the 'breast jiggle issue' with Shuhei Yoshida, who was our SCE contact at the time.

While the jiggle was kept intact for the PlayStation release, the animation was reduced somewhat when compared to the Saturn version, which suggests that Sega of Japan had no such issue with the exaggerated booby movement (indeed, the first Dead or Alive was released on the Saturn the following year, and we all know how that turned out).

The Saturn version is considered by many fans to be the best of the bunch, and not just because of the boobies; it also has lightgun sections, and the FMV sequences run at 24 fps, as opposed to the 15 fps of the PlayStation version. English fan translations exist for both games.