Merchandise maker Kumagumi has revealed a range of items based on the recently-released Raiden Fighters Remix Collection on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation systems.

Working with MOSS and Seibu Kaihatsu, Kumagumi's line includes T-shirts, a hoodie, a cap, and the official poster. You can check it out here.

This range follows in the footsteps of similar collections for Batsugun, Double Dragon and Ikaruga.

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection includes Raiden Fighters, Raiden Fighters 2 and Raiden Fighters Jet. Each game is offered in its Japanese and "hardcore" International variants, and the pack features a remixed soundtrack with 30 songs.

However, its launch has been plagued by input lag and frame rate issues, and MOSS has issued a statement saying it is working on a fix.