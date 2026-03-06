Changeable Guardian Estique is a modern-day shooter for the Famicom / NES developed by Cat Hui Trading, and, if you read our review, you'll know we rated it very highly indeed.

We've just had news that the game is getting a sequel on the same console, and it was demonstrated at an event in Japan recently.

Two-and-a-half hours of footage was shown, and you can view a short clip below which has been shared on social media by the developer.

"Changeable Guardian Estique is a wonderful showcase of highly skilled legacy programmers combined with a fresh take on 2D side-scrolling shooter design," is what we said about the original game back in 2024. "This is a must-have for any self-respecting NES / Famicom owner in 2024 – even more so if you're a fan of the genre."