The Japanese game developer MOSS has announced the release date for its upcoming arcade shmup spin-off collection, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection (thanks Gematsu!).

According to the developer, the game is scheduled to launch on February 26, 2026, in Japan across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. It will be available in both a standard edition (6,028 yen) and a definitive edition (11,800 yen), with each of the three included games also being scheduled for a standalone digital release (1,980 yen)

According to the announcement, the deluxe edition will contain a deluxe 3-disc official game soundtrack, a reprinted booklet, interchangeable covers, a new key visual from Hidetaka Tenjin (whose previous illustrations include work for Star Wars, Macross, Gundam, and Gradius V), and acrylic stands featuring recreations of the instruction cards from the original release.

Initially announced back in September 2024, Raiden Fighters Remix Collection will feature three action-packed vertical shoot 'em ups, developed by Seibu Kaihatsu in the '90s, including: Raiden Fighters (1996), Raiden Fighters 2: Operation Hell Dive (1997), and Raiden Fighters Jet (1998) — all of which originally launched in the arcades. Both the Japanese and "overseas" versions of the games will be included in the collection, with the title also expected to come with a bunch of convenient features that were missing from the originals.

This includes the ability to return to the beginning of each stage and start over, the addition of a new "practice" mode difficulty designed for beginners, and a special menu to pick and choose the background music used for each stage.

In addition to this, the collection is also said to boast 30 remixed tracks from across the trilogy, which have been remixed and rearranged by recording artists such as Soshi Hosoi, Kazushi Turukubo, and Yuki Arai, as well as CRT filters and a Tate Mode.

Pre-orders are open now across Amazon Japan and other Japanese websites (Biccamera, Yodobashi)