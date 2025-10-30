Ever since handheld gaming went mainstream, players have had to contend with one limiting factor: battery life.

Back in the days of the Game Boy, it was all about pestering your parents for fresh packs of AAs, but by the time the GBA SP arrived in 2003, things had evolved – rechargeable batteries became standard, along with the need to tether your console to a wall socket in order to top things up.

Even today, Switch 2 owners have to deal with the fact that battery stamina isn't as good as we'd like, so it's refreshing to see a modder come up with such a creative power solution for one of Nintendo's older handhelds.

Reddit user Bangooh has modded a GBA SP so it can be powered by a DeWalt 162,000mAh rechargeable battery, normally used for insanely high-drain power tools, such as drills (thanks, RetroDeadFred).

One of the craziest things I've ever seen. It is said that it can play most RPGs from beginning to finish without needing to change the battery. It almost looks like a little construction unit or something. This was posted on Reddit pic.twitter.com/B13XF6ARMJ October 29, 2025

For reference, the original GBA SP shipped with a 600mAh battery, so this replacement offers 270 times the capacity.

Given that a single charge on the original battery would last around ten hours according to Nintendo's optimistic estimates (it was often lower), our crude grasp of maths suggests you're getting (approximately) 2,700 hours of use using Bangooh's admittedly unwieldy mod – that's just over 112 days of solid play, basically.

"Most RPGs can be played from start to finish on a single charge," says the modder, proudly.

The top comment on the Reddit post says what we're all thinking: