Victor Interactive Software and Westone's PS1 slice-of-life sim/mini-game collection, Milano's Oddjob Collection, was never officially released overseas, back when it originally launched in Japan in 1999.

However, as revealed earlier this year, during a Wholesome Direct back in June, western players are finally about to get the chance to try out the charming cult classic title very soon, with XSeed Games, Implicit Conversions, and the legendary fan translation team Hilltop Works having partnered to bring the title to audiences outside of Japan, complete with a brand new English translation.

Hilltop Works is a group that will likely be familiar to you if you've read Time Extension's fan translation coverage in the past, as we've previously reported on several of their unofficial translation patches of Japanese-exclusive titles. It has been behind patches in the past for the PS1 street racing RPG Racing Lagoon, the cat-based curiosity Jingle Cats, the cinematic adventure game Aconcagua, and perhaps most famously, the PS2 summer vacation title Boku no Natsuyasumi 2, which arguably brought the group to new levels of popularity. This will mark its first-ever official release, however, with the group chipping in to help with the English localization.

As spotted by GamesRadar, XSeed Games revealed yesterday in an announcement that the game will be released on December 9, 2025, across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam, GOG, and the Windows Store) and that it will reportedly cost $14.99 to buy.

In addition to that, an option will also be available for Nintendo Switch owners of the game to upgrade for free to the Nintendo Switch 2 version, which is set to be launched at an unspecified date.

Milano's Oddjob Collection, in case you're unfamiliar with it, sees players take control of a young girl named Milano, who has been sent to live at her uncle's after place after her mum is sent to the hospital, only to find herself home alone. Making the most of her situation, Milano decides to take on part-time jobs around the town to make money, with these jobs taking the form of minigames, from making deliveries to collecting fruit, serving fast food, and curing diseases as a nurse. The money earned from these jobs can then be put toward redecorating her home, where you will be able to rest and relax.

As well as English text, the collection will also boast improved load times over the original, save states, and a rewind function, as is common with a lot of other retro releases on the market.