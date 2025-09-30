Human Entertainment's terrifying Super Famicom title Clock Tower has just received a new unofficial version for the Game Boy Advance 30 years after its original release, giving fans a fresh way to experience the legendary horror game.

The game, which focused on the story of an orphan named Jennifer Simpson and her encounters with a murderous fiend called the Scissorman, was originally launched for the Super Famicom in Japan on September 14th, 1995, and has received a few different rereleases over the years that have transpired since.

This notably includes an updated version for PlayStation, PC, and WonderSwan in the late '90s, and the more recently released enhanced port Clock Tower: Rewind from Limited Run Games, which was published last year across Switch, PS4, PS5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S.

At no point, did Human Entertainment ever manage to release a version for the Nintendo Game Boy Advance, with the company instead declaring bankruptcy in 2000 (a full year before Nintendo officially released the handheld in Europe, North America, and Japan).

Because of all this, it has, therefore, fallen to a small group of fans to attempt to realise this interesting "what if", with this talented bunch of homebrew developers putting together a new version of the classic game for the Nintendo handheld that is based on the original Super Famicom version of Clock Tower, and the popular English fan translation from Aeon Genesis.

The Clock Tower fan and ROM hacker BobSchneeder45 posted this version of the game to ROM Hack Plaza earlier this month, to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the game's original Japanese release, with the credits also listing Blamerobots (who helped convert the soundtrack for the handheld), SuperDave (who provided assistance with the soundtrack), Diario (English manual, new title graphics, physical mockups), and MB (Japanese manual) among those who helped with its release.

It includes a choice of Japanese and English text, and might just be the perfect way to kick off the spooky season, ahead of Halloween next month.