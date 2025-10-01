FairyTale's PC-98 visual novel Dead of the Brain 2 has been translated into English, we're pleased to report.

Released in 1993, this sequel is famous for its gore and adult themes, and while it's generally considered to be a weaker game than the original, it's still worth a look – and now you can actually understand what's happening, thanks to the efforts of WINE.

"This one was finally done after nearly two years of waiting for a translator to pick it up and complete it all," says the description on the game's RHDI page.

Set immediately after the events of the first game, Dead of the Brain 2 once again stars Cole and his wife, Sheila. The zombie outbreak has been stopped, but things take a turn for the worse when a group of bikers starts causing trouble around the town and a dead body turns up in Cole's apartment. Furthermore, it turns out that Dr. Cooger's 'resurrection medicine', the cause of the undead outbreak, was not completely destroyed.

Dead of the Brain was bundled with its sequel for a 1999 PC Engine CD release, one of the final games for the system. The PCE version of the first title was translated into English in 2023.

These two games would form part of FairyTale's 'Nightmare collection', which was completed in 1993 with the release of Marine Phylt. After this, the company would revert to releasing erotic games.

You can view the patched version of Dead of the Brain 2 in action below.