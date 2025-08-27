Human Entertainment's Clock Tower is one of the most influential survival horror titles of the '90s, and has thankfully been given a new lease of life recently thanks to the release of Clock Tower Rewind.

The original Super Famicom game was ported to the PS1, but it also came to Bandai's WonderSwan handheld in 1999. As the console never left Japan, this version has never been translated into English – until now.

@BobSchneeder45 has translated the game unofficially and has made the patch available to fans.

While the WonderSwan version is in black and white (it was released before the arrival of the WonderSwan Color) and it features some obvious visual changes, it's still a close match to the original game and well worth a look if you're a fan of the series.

