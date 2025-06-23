At the end of last week, a group of fan translators released a brand new English language patch for the 3DO graphic adventure/first-person shooter Belzerion, giving people the chance to experience another obscure title in the console's library.

Belzerion is a game from the Japanese developer Human Entertainment, which is a studio that is probably best known online for working on titles like S.O.S, Fire Pro Wrestling, Clock Tower, and Twilight Syndrome. It was originally released for Macintosh computers in 1993, but was ported to the 3DO one year later.

The game takes place in a futuristic world ravaged by war, where humanity has been forced to live underground in an artificial utopia called Shangri-La, which is under the control of a super computer named Vishnu. Players assume the role of a special investigator living inside the protective dome put in place to keep humanity safe, who one day decides to set out on a mission to uncover the secrets of this regime, and the powerful artificial intelligence resting at its centre.

"You may have lost your past, but you've got a future ahead of you yet." Ready your fists for a robot punching adventure! Belzerion (3DO) English patch is here! Translation/Hacking - @snowyaria.bsky.social Image editing - @nichetopic.bsky.social Download the patch here! github.com/Eight-Mansio... — SnowyAria (｡•̀ᴗ-)✧🏳️‍⚧️ (@snowyaria.bsky.social) 2025-06-20T17:56:22.211Z

The game is notable for being divided into two particular style of gameplay.

The first is more akin to a classic point-and-click adventure, with players having to explore various locations solving puzzles. Meanwhile, the second is a combination of a first-person shooter and a dungeon crawler.

It's in the latter of these that players will jump inside a giant mech-suit to explore labyrinthian maps, armed with their fists and a pistol, in order to make progress.

The patch is the work of the prolific fan translator SnowyAria (translation/editing), alongside NicheTopic (image editing).

If you're interested in checking it out, you can download the patch now from the project's GitHub page.