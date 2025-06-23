Lost in Blue Mobile: Marina & Riku Edition, a super rare mobile spin-off of the Nintendo DS game Lost in Blue has just been preserved by an individual named @frigamarrymepls, according to the feature phone preservationist RockmanCosmo.

Lost in Blue, as many of you will no doubt be aware, is 2005 survival game about a pair of individuals who wash up on a deserted island and are forced to work together to survive. It is part of Konami's Survival Kids series, which is a series of game that started on the Game Boy all the way back in 1999 and which went on to receive various sequels — the latest of these being Survival Kids (2025) for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Something you may be less familiar with, however, is that the series has actually received three different mobile entries, all of which were exclusive to the Japanese market and were downloadable through Konami's DX Net online portal, as part of a monthly subscription. The first two of these were both reimaginings of existing games (namely, Survival Kids and Lost In Blue), while the third was an entirely original title named Lost in Blue Mobile: Marina & Riku Edition.

Lost in Blue Mobile: Marina & Riku (LOST in BLUE Mobile まりな＆りく編) was preserved by @frigamarrymepls ! Contrary to its name, the game has an original story and characters! Its gameplay is similar to the Survival Kids Game Boy entries. This is such a neat find. pic.twitter.com/39co0BCOMy June 21, 2025

Lost in Blue Mobile: Marina & Riku Edition featured its own unique background story focusing on a pair of plane crash survivors named Marina and Riku who awaken on a mysterious island and then set out to uncover the secrets of their new home, enduring earthquakes and the presence of a mysterious creature named the Chupacabra.

It was originally released for i-Mode compatible phones in 2008, and was also later published for EZ Web and Yahoo Keitai phones, but has been unavailable to buy since Konami shut down Konami Net DX in 2016.

Like other Keitai games of the era, it was believed the title may have been lost for good, but it appears preservationists have now managed to track down a complete version of the i-Mode release, making it available for people to play in the DoJa 5.1 SDK emulator (via the Keitai World Launcher).

As RockmanCosmo states, despite featuring the Lost in Blue name, this release plays a lot more similarly to the Survival Kids games on the Nintendo Game Boy, featuring a top-down 2D perspective.

If you want to learn more about feature phone preservation, we recommend joining the Keitai Wiki Discord, which is where you'll discover more information about the continuing efforts to save these kinds of old Japanese mobile titles.