A new fanmade 128k remaster of Turrican's Amstrad CPC port is now available, giving the 8-bit home computer version of the classic run 'n gun adventure game a welcome upgrade for 2025 (thanks IndieRetroNews/SabermanRetroNews).

Created by Rainbow Arts back in 1990, the original version of Turrican was initially released for the Commodore 64, before making its way over to other consoles and computers, including the Commodore Amiga, Atari ST, ZX Spectrum, Amstrad CPC, Mega Drive / Genesis, TurboGrafx-16, and Nintendo Game Boy, courtesy of a bunch of different development studios.

The Amstrad port of the game, for instance, would end up being handled by the UK-based developer Probe Software (who also put together the ZX Spectrum port), and was put together by the programmer Daran Clarke and the graphics artist Jason Green.

Much like the other versions of the title, the Amstrad port ended up receiving mostly positive reviews from publications back when it was released, including a 90% from the magazine Amstrad Action, who called the game "Totally crucial" in its 1991 review of US Gold's budget rerelease.

Nevertheless, that hasn't stopped a couple of fan developers (named OneVision and JMB), from recently going back to the popular release to see what they could improve, with the pair introducing a new character sprite to more closely resemble the Atari ST version, as well as a redesigned HUB, and AY-based music.

The two have been sharing their progress over on the cpcwiki.eu forums since April of this year, and have since published various versions of the remaster for people to enjoy.

You can watch some footage of the port below, courtesy of SaberManRetroNews. The link to download the new version of the port is available here.