Update [ ]: Daniel Ibbertson has revealed that his YouTube channel is no longer at risk of deletion.

In the video above, he reveals that, with some assistance from some individuals at Google, he was able to secure his channel, and it is no longer under threat.

Ibbertson adds that he will no longer be covering the antic of SuperSega boss Alejandro Martin, who, in his latest livestream, appears half-naked (NSFW link, obviously). "He needs professional help," concludes Ibbertson.

Original Story: Long-time readers of the site will be aware that we're big fans of Slope's Game Room here at Time Extension. Run by Daniel Ibbertson (AKA DJ Slope), the channel is a treasure trove of insightful videos and diligent reporting, with the latter often focusing on some of the less pleasant business practices which take place in our beloved industry.

One such video recently highlighted the increasingly unhinged SuperSega saga, and Ibbertson has been tracking recent developments with the aim of expanding his coverage of the platform, which has been branded a scam by many people.

However, it would seem that Ibbertson's investigative journalism efforts have put his channel at risk of deletion. In a recent post on social media, Ibbertson says he joined a SuperSega WhatsApp group under a false name to keep abreast of regular updates would be given on the progress of the system.

"I have never communicated in this group or interacted in any way," he says. "The group is almost entirely in Spanish (a language I cannot speak) so I very rarely logged in. On the 4th of March 2025, I exported the entire chat of several 1,000 messages, images, videos, stickers and gifs and uploaded them to my Google Drive in order for my Spanish translator to look and let me know if anything was worth reporting on."



Unfortunately, hours later, he discovered that his "entire Google account (YouTube, Photos, Gmail, Drive, etc) was disabled due to harmful content." Ibbertson believes that it was the nature of the WhatsApp chat, which included "several images of a hate speech nature" that triggered Google's system. "Not only was I unaware of what was in this public WhatsApp group, but it was solely for investigative journalism."

Ibbertson has been trying to get in touch with Google about resolving the issue but hasn't heard anything back, hence the public appeal for help.

"I understand why Google has taken the steps it has taken and I tried to resolve this without going public," he says. "However, after almost a week of failing to communicate with anyone, I am forced to hopefully build up support on social media in order to speak with someone and hopefully get this fixed ASAP. Not only is YouTube my full-time job but my Google Photos include 20+ years of memories with me and my family that I am petrified of losing."