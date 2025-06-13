Yuzo Koshiro's highly anticipated shmup Earthion now has a release date: July 31st, 2025.

It's coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and Steam on that date. The Mega Drive version, however, has been pushed into next year, according to Japanese physical publisher Superdeluxe Games.

We understand that some of you were hoping for the MD cartridge version to launch first.

There was a plan to release it within this year, but the schedule would have been extremely tight.

We’ve already confirmed that the game runs well in its current state, but since physical… — 古代祐三 Yuzo Koshiro (@yuzokoshiro) June 13, 2025

Superdeluxe has also shown off its Earthion Deluxe Edition package for Switch and PS4, which launches on Thursday, October 30th—the same date that Limited Run Games releases its own limited edition version.

We're also getting a special 'Earthion Edition' of the 8BitDo M30 Bluetooth Gamepad.