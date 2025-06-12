The Video Game History Foundation has added yet another collection to its digital library — this time focusing on the work of the former Sega Technical Institute and Insomniac artist and designer Craig Stitt.

Stitt worked at the Sega Technical Institute between 1990 to 1995 and was involved in creating artwork for Sega titles like Kid Chameleon, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic Spinball, and The Ooze, as well as handling animation clean-up on titles like Comix Zone. However, after disagreements with the management of the US-based outpost (namely it's general manager Roger Hector), he ended up leaving the company in 1995 to join Insomniac Games, where he would later go on to work for the next 10 years, on various Spyro the Dragon and Ratchet and Clank games.

According to the Video Game History Foundation, the new collection includes a wealth of remarkable material from across Stitt's time in the games industry — all of which have been recently re-digitized by the non-profit.

Introducing our newest collection: The Craig Stitt art and design papers! Craig Stitt was an artist and designer for Sega and Insomniac, working on games like Sonic 2, Spyro the Dragon, and Ratchet & Clank. Read more: — Video Game History Foundation (@gamehistoryorg.bsky.social) 2025-06-11T16:58:41.813Z

This includes Stitt's artwork for Boomer the Turtle (an early proposal for Sonic's sidekick prior to the existence of Tails); his VHS portfolio (which includes the only surviving footage of Treasure Tails, an abandoned pitch for a Tails-centric Mega Drive game); materials from unrealized projects like Segapede, SpellCaster, and Dark Empires; and an early design document for Spyro, written under the title "Lifespan" (that reportedly saw players taking control of a dragon that must amass a horde of gold from exploring several historical eras, including the Civil War).

There is a ton of great material to dive into if you're a fan of video game history, with the non-profit tailoring the latest episode of the podcast around an interview with Stitt going over some of its contents.

You can watch that episode above. Meanwhile, the collection is available to search here.

Also, If you want to make a donation to the Video Game History Foundation's efforts to save history just like this, you can find a direct donation link on its website.