The emulation handheld sector is so packed with devices at the moment that you really have to do something unique to stand out from the crowd – and that's what's happening with the GameMT EX5, an upcoming portable which has just been shown off by the retailer Roybeila (thanks, Retro Handhelds).

The new Android-based device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset, paired with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There's a 5-inch IPS display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, but it's the physical side of things which is perhaps the most interesting.

You see, where the right-hand analogue stick would normally be, there's a performance dial that offers three power settings: Performance, Balance, and "Pwrsave-Auto".

Anyone who has used an emulation handheld recently will be familiar with these settings; they're often built into the software and allow you to regulate processing power, enabling you to conserve battery life when running lower-level tasks, such as 8-bit emulation.

It's almost certain that the power settings on the GameMT EX5 will still be software-based, but you'll be able to access them using a physical dial instead of having to find the option in the UI.

It remains to be seen if this gimmick will be enough to tempt people to upgrade to the GameMT EX5 from their existing handheld, but we're all for companies trying something a little different – even if the end result does resemble a cooker.