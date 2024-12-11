Seibu Kaihatsu's Raiden spin-off Viper Phase 1 is set to release this week on the Nintendo Switch & PS4 on December 12th, as part of Arcade Archives (as spotted by Famitsu!).

Originally released in 1995, Viper Phase 1 was built to take advantage of the Seibu SPI arcade hardware and predates the Raiden Fighters series.

It is a vertical scroller that puts players in control of a space fighter serving as Earth's last defense against a growing rebel threat and received two different versions back in the day — both of which are included here.

The main difference between them is that the original version of the game limited the amount of ammo you had for your secondary weapons, whereas the revision changed it so that these weapons were now permanent (albeit slightly weaker to make up for this).

As far as we're aware, this will be the game's first official release on a home console, as Viper Phase 1 never received a port back in its original heyday.

You can watch some footage of the game below: