Evercade creator Blaze has revealed that the final Game of the Month for 2024 will be hiulit's arcade-style action game Murtop.

The game has already been available for a while now on Nintendo Switch, Steam, and Itch.io where it is priced at less than $5. But if you have an Evercade device, you can now connect your console to the internet and download the game entirely for free for the remainder of this month.

Murtop, in case you're unfamiliar with it, is a single-screen action game that sees players take control of a rabbit named Murti who must defend their home from an invasion of carrot-hungry moles.

The developer describes the gameplay as a mix of Dig Dug and Bomberman with the game basically tasking players with digging tunnels to drop rocks on the heads of enemies and placing down bombs to chain together kills.





Read all about it here:



See the blog post for links to full… It's time for the final Game of the Month of 2024, and it's a good'un. We're delighted to present the wonderful Murtop, a modern retro homage to the classic arcade era, developed by @hiulit Read all about it here: https://t.co/XFH4OXBrTw See the blog post for links to full… pic.twitter.com/FtyuQOeAzu December 10, 2024

According to Blaze's recent blog, Murtop will also be included as part of the next Indie Heroes Collection cart (Indie Heroes Collection 4), which is scheduled to go on sale next year in February.

It will join a bunch of other previously announced titles such as Batty Zabella, Soko Banana, Flea 2, Jane Austen's 8-Bit Adventure, Nyghtmare: The Ninth King, Collie Defense, Block ‘Em Sock ‘Em, and The Curse of Illmoore Bay.