MOSS has announced a new entry in the long-running Raiden series, but it's something of a deviation from the norm.

Instead of being a vertically-scrolling shmup – as previous Raiden games have been – Raiden NOVA is a multidirectional twin-stick shooter.

"Raiden, the landmark 2D shoot ’em up game, is reborn as a twin-stick 2D shoot ’em up game," says the game's official site. "Dodge attacks coming from all directions at 360 degrees, and annihilate hordes of enemies."

It will feature two modes: Arcade, where you complete stages and fight bosses, and Unlimited, where you can select any stage and see how long you can survive.

The game launches on PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch in Japan on October 31st, 2024.

It will be available as a digital download (4,800 Yen), a standard physical release (4,800 Yen) and a limited edition special edition (8,300 Yen).

The limited edition will include a soundtrack CD supervised by Go Sato, an interchangeable jacket and a special box design with original illustration by Hidetaka Tenjin.