Hamster has revealed that this week's Arcade Archives game will be Mad Shark, a Raiden clone from the developer Allumer that was originally released back in 1993 (Thanks 4Gamer/Shmups'N'Stuff!). It will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 tomorrow (on August 10th).

If you have never heard of Mad Shark before, you're probably not alone. It doesn't seem to be the most well-known vertical scroller in the world, with most of the information we could dig up on it simply highlighting the comparisons to Seibu Kaihatsu's 1990 arcade hit Raiden.

The game sees you take control of a fighter plane, with players having to bomb the enemy installations below while shooting at other land-based and airborne threats with the help of an autocannon and various weapon upgrades.





Mad Shark is the third Allumer title to hit PS4 and Nintendo Switch this year, since Hamster acquired the rights to Allumer's back catalog in February. It follows Magical Speed and Rezon which were released in February and April of this year respectively.

You can watch a playthrough of the game below: