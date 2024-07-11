It goes without saying that not every video game that enters production actually makes it onto store shelves, but the existence of many unreleased games is known thanks to the fact that they get reported on during development.

However, in the case of Out Of The Vortex, a side-scrolling fighter based on the comic book of the same name, nobody outside of the development studio Cryo Interactive knew it existed until very recently.

Cryo is a company famous for its bold FMV-based titles, such as Mega Race, Dragon Lore and Lost Eden, but it did, from time to time, dabble in licenced titles, including Timecop, Woody Woodpecker: Escape from Buzz Buzzard Park and Cheese Cat-Astrophe starring Speedy Gonzales. It also created the interactive movie Dune for Virgin Interactive.

Out Of The Vortex is notable for having an individual named David de Gruttola working on its music and sound design – better known today as David Cage, the talent behind titles such as Beyond: Two Souls, Detroit: Become Human and Heavy Rain.

As a fairly late-stage Genesis / Mega Drive release, Out of the Vortex was shaping up nicely, but with development around 95% complete, it was canned around September 1995.

You can read about its development – and its recent discovery – here. You can also download the prototype from the same site.