This week's Arcade Archives release has been revealed to be a 1984 shoot 'em up from Seibu Denshi, the company that would later change its name to Seibu Kaihatsu and become famous for games like the Cabal-esque shooter Dynamite Duke (1989) and the vertical scroller Raiden (1990).

Scion was released in arcades in Japan back in 1984, and is a vertical shoot 'em up that takes place in a "sprawling supercity" called Crystal Heaven.

It was Seibu Denshi's second shoot 'em up game, following the 1983 sidescroller Stinger (which is already on Arcade Archives for PS4 & Nintendo Switch), and has players embarking on a mission to rescue their captured friends trapped within a city's core, tearing through each layer of the metropolis to advance to he enemy’s stronghold.

According to the official announcement on Arcade Archives', the game will be released on October 30th (that's tomorrow) across Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with the price differing depending on the platform.

The Nintendo Switch and PS4 edition of the game, for instance, will cost $7.99, while the Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S versions will be priced slightly higher at $9.99.

As alway, Hamster is also offering an upgrade option between the Switch and Switch 2, and PS4 and PS5, with this option letting you upgrade to the Arcade Archives 2 version of the game for $2.99.

You can watch a trailer of the game in action below: