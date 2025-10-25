A translation patch has been released for the 2000 Neo Geo Pocket Color title King of Fighters: Battle de Paradise.

Based on the world of King of Fighters and other SNK properties, this digital board game showcases four new characters – Yu G, Ai, Masamune, and Hatako – and was released on Switch as part of NEO GEO Pocket Color Selection Vol. 2, but it wasn't translated for that particular release.





Enjoy this KOF board game with lots of references to the series, in English for the first time in 25 years!



Now, it's possible to understand the text thanks to the efforts of xenophile, Kensu William and Marc Max.

The developers note that, while the game is fully playable, there's still room for improvement, and they are open to feedback from the community on how to make this translation even better.

You can download the patch here.