We've been following Obsolete Sony on social media for a while now, and with good reason; the account aims to celebrate the Japanese company's utterly remarkable impact on the world of consumer tech, from the Walkman to PlayStation and beyond.

It's a shame, then, that the account has been accused of using the work of others without proper credit or permission to generate revenue.

The accusation comes from fellow fan account Sony Logos, which is run by an individual who has spent a considerable amount of time archiving Sony iconography – even going so far as to create high-quality vector-based reproductions of some of the company's most famous logos.

Sony Logos noticed that Obsolete Sony appears to have been using some of its work on products, such as shirts and books, including Sony: Year by Year, which was crowdfunded last year for over £61,000.

Here’s an odd one, folks. I haven’t yet been able to revive the Sony Logos project since putting it on pause some time back, due to unforeseen circumstances. So, to get my regular Sony fix, I enjoy seeing posts from @obsoletesony . HOWEVER… pic.twitter.com/nyMiNg7lBz October 27, 2025

"I haven’t yet been able to revive the Sony Logos project since putting it on pause some time back, due to unforeseen circumstances. So, to get my regular Sony fix, I enjoy seeing posts from @obsoletesony," says the Sony Logos social media account in a recent thread of posts.

"However, I’ve just noticed they’re selling books, and merch …and I have a horrible feeling that they’ve ripped off some of the logos I painstakingly recreated." The Trinitron and Mega Bass logos – used on some of Obsolete Sony's shirts – do not exist in vector form, "so these t-shirt graphics are almost certainly using the redrawn logos I made," insists Sony Logos.

Another smoking gun is the orange dot Sony logo used on another shirt. "That’s an incorrect version I mistakenly made that is 8 dots wide when it’s supposed to be 7," explains Sony Logos.

While the account isn't trying to claim ownership of the logos ("they all belong to Sony, of course"), its owner expresses disappointment that "these things [are] being sold with no attribution or acknowledgement of Sony Logos... it’s bitterly disappointing to know they’re making a profit from other people’s work."

Sadly, when confronted about this, Obsolete Sony reacted negatively. The posts are now deleted, but they were screencapped by another user.

"I respect what you do but let's be real it's nothing groundbreaking," was one of the first replies from Obsolete Sony, before doubling down with "because obviously you invented redrawing logos" and signing off with "yup, you caught me. I've made millions off these logos. Gonna retire now."

We've reached out to Obsolete Sony for comment and will update this story if and when we hear back.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Sandeep Rai runs Obsolete Sony. However, Rai has gotten in touch to point out that he was only responsible for running the Sony: Year by Year Kickstarter campaign. We apologise for any confusion caused.