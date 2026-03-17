Retailer GameStop has issued a tongue-in-cheek statement today which declares that the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and Nintendo Wii U are, "for all practical purposes, now officially retro consoles."

GameStop's rules for this include "the presence of component cables, the lack of Fortnite, and the realization that they launched when George W. Bush was still president." (The Wii U was actually released in 2012, and Bush was out of office in 2009 – so we're guessing GameStop meant to say 'Wii'.)

The retailer will be running a 'Retro Trade-In Bonus' offer from today until March 21st, and customers who bring in Wii U, 360, PS3, or "any older consoles, games, or accessories" will be rewarded with an extra 10% in trade credit.

"Additionally, GameStop is pleased to announce stores now accept defective retro consoles on trade," the statement continues. "Customers may now trade in these historic artifacts even if they are non-operable, missing accessories, or aesthetically unfortunate; they just need to power on."

Helpfully, the statement concludes with a reassuring note for older gamers: