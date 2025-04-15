The video game accessory maker Retro Fighters will officially start accepting pre-orders for the Hunter 360 — a new, wireless evolution of the original Xbox 360 controller — at some point later today.

In case you're unfamiliar, Retro Fighters has had previous experience in producing Xbox controllers in the past, being the designer of The Hunter wireless controller for the original Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Now, though, it appears it is turning its sights on the console's immediate successor, hoping to make a new wireless "evolution" of the classic Xbox 360 controller that provides a smooth, drift-less experience for modern players to enjoy.

According to the announcement, the new controller will be compatible with the original Xbox 360 and PC (there's no mention of Switch this time around) and will use 2.4 GHz technology to connect to your chosen machine, via the USB wireless receiver that's included.

In addition to this, the reveal also boasts ultra-low latency performance (1000Hz Polling rate), as well as a 10-hour+ battery life per charge, and hall-effect analog sticks to eliminate drift. It will come in three different colours - black, transparent green, and white — and will cost $59.99.

Here are the full details:

-Compatible with original XBOX 360 and PC -2.4 GHz wireless technology -1000Hz Polling rate for better performance and ultra-low latency -Wireless range of over 30 feet -Hall effect analog sticks – no drift, ever -Battery life of 10+ hours per charge -Includes USB wireless receiver for both 360 and PC -USB-C charging port -Variable rumble intensity macro

-Built-in stick calibration mode -Supports Xinput/Dinput modes as well as Steam and Android devices

The pre-order period is expected to end on May 2nd, with the controller scheduled to be released this October. Here's a link to the product page.